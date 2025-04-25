The Dallas Wings have the new cornerstone of their franchise with Paige Bueckers, as they selected her with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. There was no doubt that she was going No. 1 after he strong collegiate career and what she's been able to accomplish over the years.

Wings general manager Curt Miller made the call when selecting Bueckers, and he was recently asked what he saw from her that led him to make the pick.

“The fact that she impacts winning,” Miller said to The Athletic. “I went to seven games in person this year of Connecticut and countless others that you watch on TV. She just impacts winning. She's a generational talent. At some moments in the game, she needs to score. Another game, she's a facilitator, and she gets everyone involved, and she doesn't force. She can impact games in so many different ways from one night to another, and I think that's what makes her special.”

With No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers headed to Dallas, the Wings are set to have an interesting season, to say the least.

It's obvious that Bueckers impacts winning at a high level, and if anything, she showed it in her final year at UConn, where she helped lead the team to a national championship. Now, Bueckers will look to do the same one day in the WNBA, and she'll have the help she needs in trying to bring Dallas a championship.

Paige Bueckers is excited to be a part of Wings

At her introductory press conference, Bueckers shared her thoughts on when she realized that the Wings were going to have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“Obviously you don't want to take anything for granted, be entitled to anything,” Bueckers said. “You want to continue to stay motivated to work to be in that position to get drafted. But just excited for whatever the future held, wherever I ended up, first pick, last pick, it didn't really matter to me. But now that we're here, we're in the present, we're in Dallas, I'm super excited for the future.”

The future is definitely bright in Dallas, and Bueckers should be able to help the Wings get to the playoffs. They truly have the necessary pieces to do this season with Arike Ogunbowale, Dijonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, and others. Bueckers may have been the piece that they needed, and not only will she help this season, but she will be here for years to come to help keep the Wings competitive.