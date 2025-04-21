On Monday, the Dallas Wings announced that they will hold an introductory press conference for the players they selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Wednesday at 12 PM CT. Wings' No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers will be joined by Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, Madison Scott and Aaronette Vonleh at the press conference. Bueckers, a UConn product, features a bright future. However, the Wings selected a number of promising players last Monday.

James, out of NC State, was selected 12th overall in the draft by Dallas. The Wings then quickly had another pick at No. 14, where the team drafted Ole Miss' Scott. Quinerly (West Virginia) and Vonleh (Baylor) were later selected at No. 26 and No. 30 overall by the Wings.

James and Scott could emerge as stars alongside Bueckers. Expectations are especially high for Bueckers as the No. 1 pick, of course. Dallas traded Satou Sabally during the offseason, bringing an end to the star partnership between Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale. Now, Ogunbowale has a new star in Bueckers alongside her.

What to expect from Paige Bueckers in rookie season with Wings

It may take Bueckers some time to adjust to playing at the WNBA level. Although she has displayed that she is ready for the challenge, the adjustment period does not always come instantly. Still, the Wings believe Bueckers can significantly impact winning as soon as this year.

Excitement is already buzzing among Wings fans. That excitement will only increase with Wednesday's press conference as fans will receive the opportunity to get to know the rookies. ClutchPoints will provide updates from Wednesday's press conference.

The Wings' first preseason game will be played on May 2 against the Las Vegas Aces. Dallas will host the Minnesota Lynx on May 16 in the team's first regular season contest. After missing the postseason in 2024, the Wings are hoping to return to the playoffs during the upcoming '25 campaign.