Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is the front-runner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. There isn't a good argument for any other rookie this year. However, for Bueckers, there may be more individual accolades headed her way following the 2025 WNBA season. Although Bueckers will be the first to tell you that she would rather win a championship than an individual award, the Wings are not going to the postseason this year. Still, Paige has a serious case for earning an All-WNBA First Team honor.

The First-Team All-WNBA roster is often made up of MVP candidates. A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas will likely end up on the First-Team this year. So, will Bueckers join them?

The result remains to be seen, but here's why the Wings rookie deserves to join the best of the best in the WNBA for the 2025 campaign.

Paige Bueckers' incredible season

Bueckers scored 44 points in a game earlier this season, recording the most points scored in a WNBA game in 2025. The next closest? Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell scored 38 points in a game in August.

Yes, Bueckers — despite only being a rookie — is the only player to record 40 or more points in a game in 2025. However, Bueckers' First-Team All-WNBA case goes well beyond only one contest.

Paige's 19.1 points per outing is fifth in the WNBA. She is also seventh in assists per game (5.3) and tied for second in steals per outing (1.6). Bueckers is the only player within the top 10 of all three categories.

The rookie has been efficient from the field, shooting 47.4 percent on her field goal attempts. She's also recorded a 56.6 true shooting percentage and 4.0 win shares. Some have argued that Bueckers doesn't impact winning because of the Wings' record, but that simply isn't the case. Her team is rebuilding but Paige is doing everything she can to help the Wings win games.

Other critics will point to Paige Bueckers' three-point shooting. It's true, she is only shooting 32.2 percent from beyond the arc. Paige is also only taking 3.3 attempts per outing.

However, there aren't many other true play-makers on the roster. Bueckers has often had to create her own looks from deep. While she is elite at finding her shots from the mid-range, constantly trying to set up a quality three-point shot is not always a simple task.

Bueckers' three-point shooting will likely improve if Dallas adds another play-maker or two during the upcoming offseason.

Will Bueckers realistically earn First-Team All-WNBA honor?

Regardless of whether or not Bueckers earns the honor, the Wings' performance should not be used as an argument against her. Dallas is rebuilding and the roster has been decimated by injuries. Bueckers was the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 and has played at a high level.

She is not to blame for the Wings' struggles. Despite all of the adversity the team has dealt with, Bueckers has played like a future MVP candidate. She won't win the MVP this year, but she may receive some votes given her performance.

So, will Bueckers realistically earn First-Team All-WNBA honors?

The only reason she wouldn't is due to team performance. However, there is reason to believe that voters will look beyond that and take her overall performance and impact into consideration. The statistics don't lie, and neither does the eye test. Anyone who has watched a Wings game this year will agree that Bueckers is doing everything she can to help a rebuilding team find some level of success.

Paige Bueckers should absolutely earn First-Team All-WNBA honors for the 2025 season.