Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma are a match made in women's basketball heaven, as they proved when UConn secured the NCAA Tournament trophy. Now, just a few months later, Bueckers is a No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings, while Auriemma takes a trek to witness his former star shine as a WNBA professional.

After the Wings toppled the Golden State Valkyries 80-71, Bueckers spoke post-game about how she felt seeing her esteemed ex-coach show up in person to cheer her on, according to ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta.

“I could just hear him in the back of my mind, just all the lovely things that he would have to say,” Bueckers joked with a smile. “It was fun, it was cool. I was glad to see him [at the game].”

Before the Wings' second win of the 2025 WNBA season, Bueckers also said that Auriemma‘s attendance to support her and fellow UConn alum Kaitlyn Chen “meant everything.”

The legendary UConn women's basketball head coach has grown to show his adoration for his players pretty often, and the feeling from the players is consistently mutual. Recently, Hall of Famer Sue Bird credited Auriemma for his impact on her personally and professionally.

Auriemma also showed up for Bueckers' ex-teammate and expressed before the matchup that he was excited to watch Chen make her WNBA debut with the Valkyries after being re-signed to the team.

“[Chen] deserves to be in the league. Her competitiveness and her drive, she deserves it. I'm thrilled for her,” Auriemma said.

The rookie phenom has had an elite start to her WNBA career when she's been on the court, averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 boards, and 1.9 steals across eight games on 46.8% shooting from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc. Bueckers also dropped a career-high 35 points in her return from a four-game absence, but it wasn't enough to lift the Wings past the Phoenix Mercury as Dallas fell 93-80.

The Wings will have another opportunity to add to their win total when they take on the 2-10 Connecticut Sun on June 20.