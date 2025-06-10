The Dallas Wings selected UConn star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall selection in the WNBA Draft. The rookie has not disappointed so far this season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in her first six games. Unfortunately, a concussion has held Bueckers out of the Wings' lineup since May 29. Despite her absence, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi is high on her, putting her on the same pedestal as Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, much to the surprise of Sue Bird.

Bird made an appearance on No Offseason: The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show on Tuesday's episode, two weeks after Taurasi did. When the Phoenix Mercury legend was on the show, she declared that Bueckers is on the way to being the league's top player.

Bird pumped the brakes on her friend's opinion, but said she understands where Taurasi is coming from.

“I certainly think Paige has the skill set to be one of the top players for sure,” Bird said. “I mean best and what year, does it even matter? Everyone’s going to have their preference. I think the thing that separates Paige is her efficiency. You saw it in college and you’re seeing it now in the WNBA. It’s something that’s maintained. So you know it’s real no matter who the competition is. This is the kind of league when you’re efficient and you're on a team where you’re going to get looks. It's going to take you a long way.”

Needless to say, Bird is not ready to join Taurasi on that island.

“I guess I’ll let D live on that limb by herself for now,” Bird said.

While she might have her eyes set on bigger things in her career, Bueckers' main concern is getting back onto the court. The Wings continue to struggle without her, sitting at 1-9 to start the 2025 season.

When compared to the start of Clark's career, Bueckers is on a similar trajectory. However, it is up to her to adjust to the speed of the WNBA. After a rough start to her first season, Clark took off and finished on the All-WNBA First Team. Dallas fans hope that she can return to the floor soon and continue to improve.