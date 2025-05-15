The Indiana Fever enter the 2025 WNBA regular season with high expectations. After a superstar rookie season from Caitlin Clark and an aggressive offseason, experts expect the team to be much better. The Fever added DeWanna Bonner to create a quartet of stars with Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

The new-look Indiana team got together to talk about the upcoming season. While breaking things down, Clark shared what she would be doing if she wasn't a basketball player. Her choice stunned her teammates, none of which believed her. Her explanation surprised all of them, with Bonner questioning if she truly new what she was talking about.

"and what seasonings does you use" AB😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

“The answer I was looking for was chef,” Clark said. “I'm actually very good at cooking…I have a great spicy vodka sauce recipe. Yeah, and I'm making broccoli beef tonight.”

Clark's response had her teammates in stitches. Boston said she believed her, but Mitchell and Bonner were more skeptical. Regardless of how skilled she might be as a chef, all of them would much rather have her cooking on the court.

After she made the All-WNBA First Team and won Rookie of the Year in 2024, the Fever dedicated themselves to getting Clark some help this offseason. Bonner joins Sophie Cunningham, Nathasha Howard, and Brianna Turner as the new additions to Indiana's roster. The team hopes that they, along with new head coach Stephanie White, can help the team move forward.

After turning heads throughout the regular season last year, the Fever were underwhelming in the postseason. The Connecticut Sun swept them out of the first round, sending the team back to the drawing board. This year, though, Indiana is under a much bigger spotlight.

Thanks to Clark's popularity, 41 of the Fever's 44 regular season games will be nationally televised. She and her new teammates will need to be at their best if they want to clear the bar that has been set for them. Luckily for Bonner and the rest Indiana's roster, Clark is ready to lead the charge.