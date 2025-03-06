Ahead of her second season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is still the youngest member of the Indiana Fever but is not afraid to take playful shots at her teammates. With New York Giants great Eli Manning, Clark publicly called out close friends Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston for various acts of misconduct.

Clark was featured on the latest edition of ‘The Eli Manning Show,' hosted by the former Giants quarterback and posted to the team's YouTube channel. She played Pop-A-Shot and “Sink It or Say It” with Manning. The second game involved Manning asking Clark a question, which she could decline if she made a putt or had to answer if she missed.

Manning first asked Clark which of her Fever teammates would be least likely to pick up a team dinner check, which she had to answer after missing the putt.

“Least likely, probably Lexie Hull,” Clark said.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year made her second putt but then missed again after Manning asked her who she would most like to dunk into a carnival dunk tank.

“I'm going [with] my post duo,” Clark said. “I'm going, Aliyah Boston. She's always talking crap to me, so I'd like to get a little revenge.”

During the game, Clark also revealed Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning as her favorite current and former NFL players, respectively. Eli Manning ended the casual interview by gifting Clark a custom No. 22 Giants jersey.

Caitlin Clark, Fever aim for improvement in 2025

At the time of the video's release, Boston and Hull are in Miami, wrapping up the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League. The Fever roster went through significant turnover in the 2024-2025 offseason, but Clark, Boston and Hull will all return in 2025.

Once Indiana officially begins training camp, only four of its players will be returning from 2024. Reserve forward Damiris Dantas joins Clark, Boston and Hull as the only surviving members. The Fever also endured a coaching change by firing Christie Sides and bringing back Stephanie White as head coach.

As Clark looks to build on her historic rookie season, she gained a new star running mate over the offseason. Veteran sharpshooter DeWanna Bonner signed a one-year deal with the team in free agency, parting ways with her longtime teammate and fiancée, Alyssa Thomas. Bonner spent the past five seasons with the Connecticut Sun, the final two under White.

The Fever also acquired former Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard and fan-favorite guard Sophie Cunningham. Coming off its first playoff appearance since 2016, Indiana already has high hopes for 2025.