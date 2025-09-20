The Indiana Fever are heading into the semifinals to face the Las Vegas Aces after defeating the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the playoffs. What's more impressive is that they were able to advance despite all the injuries that they are dealing with. Caitlin Clark is one of the players with an injury, but that hasn't stopped her from cheering on the bench.

After their Game 2 win, Clark made a post on Instagram showing off the bench getting hype for the team, and she made a comment under the post that said, “Refs couldn't stop us.”

Apparently, Clark received punishment for the post, and she opened up about it on social media.

“Got fined $200 for this lol BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Clark has not been shy about letting the refs know how she feels, whether she's playing or not. Regardless, it doesn't look like she'll stop supporting her teammates, according to her post. It looks like the players are feeding off the energy, which helped them advance to the next round despite all the injuries they have.

One player who has stepped up in the midst of the injuries is Kelsey Mitchell, and was a big reason they won Game 3 against the Dream. After the game, Mitchell gave props to head coach Stephanie White for what she's been able to do for her this season.

“I've never had a coach that poured into me, respectfully, like Steph has. For the first time in my career, I feel like I have someone that values what I bring as a player and person,” Mitchell said via Tony East of Sports Illustrated.

If Kelsey can continue to keep playing at a high level, she and the Fever can make things interesting without a key player like Clark.