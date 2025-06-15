On Saturday afternoon, Caitlin Clark returned from her injury absence in epic fashion, scoring 32 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds in the Indiana Fever's blowout win over the New York Liberty. The win handed New York their first defeat of the season and also evened out the Fever's record at 5-5 for the 2025 season.

During the game, some fans took note of the unique pink and orange colored shoes that Clark was wearing, and now, it has been unearthed that the kicks were actually a special tribute.

“Caitlin Clark debuts her the Bellas' Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE, dedicated to her dog, Bella,” reported B/R Kicks on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans in the comment section were thrilled at the footwear selection.

“If that isn't the cutest thing,” wrote one user.

“Dude these are sweet,” chimed in another.

An epic return for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark had missed multiple weeks with a left quad injury but didn't appear to have any rust during Saturday afternoon's epic performance vs the Liberty.

At one point in the game, Clark hit three consecutive three pointers within the span of a minute, sending the Fever crowd into a frenzy and continuing to cement her status as one of the biggest starts of sports right now in any league.

As previously mentioned, the Fever's win evened out their 2025 record to 5-5, which isn't bad considering the chunk of time that Clark was forced to sit out due to the injury.

Clark also was helped out by 22 points from teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who did a strong job of holding down the fort in her absence to open up the month of June.

The Fever will look to get back above the .500 mark when they next hit the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Connecticut Sun. That game is slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.