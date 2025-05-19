Caitlin Clark and LeBron James have immense respect for each other as stars who are significantly impacting their respective sports. James' recent recognition of the Indiana Fever star garnered her attention.

James has tweeted about Clark twice, before and after the 2025 WNBA season went underway. The first featured a good luck message for her wile the second praised her for her excellent performance in the season opener against the Chicago Sky.

Clark caught wind of James' posts about her, explaining the huge impact the NBA superstar had on her while she developed her skillset in the early part of her career.

“I don't really get too starstruck from people… that's like one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me… for him to go out of his way & wish me luck on the season… I thought it was fake at first,” Clark said.

How Caitlin Clark, Fever played in season opener

It is clear that LeBron James will look forward to Caitlin Clark's performances as the 2025 WNBA season starts taking shape.

Clark and the Fever made sure to start the season strong, blowing out the Sky 93-58 on May 17. They dominated Chicago on both sides of the ball, shooting the ball efficiently while limiting their opponents' shot quality in convincing fashion.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win, including Clark. She finished with a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks, and two steals. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Aliyah Boston came next with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard put up 15 points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell provided 15 points.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Atlanta Dream on May 20 at 7 p.m. ET.