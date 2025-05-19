Caitlin Clark and LeBron James have immense respect for each other as stars who are significantly impacting their respective sports. James' recent recognition of the Indiana Fever star garnered her attention.

James has tweeted about Clark twice, before and after the 2025 WNBA season went underway. The first featured a good luck message for her wile the second praised her for her excellent performance in the season opener against the Chicago Sky.

Clark caught wind of James' posts about her, explaining the huge impact the NBA superstar had on her while she developed her skillset in the early part of her career.

“I don't really get too starstruck from people… that's like one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me… for him to go out of his way & wish me luck on the season… I thought it was fake at first,” Clark said.

How Caitlin Clark, Fever played in season opener

Related Indiana Fever NewsArticle continues below
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena.
Colin Cowherd backs Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry: ‘It’s not soccer’
Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (left) and Angel Reese against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark reacts to fans’ alleged hate comments toward Angel Reese
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts during the third quarter against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham takes big step toward injury return
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It is clear that LeBron James will look forward to Caitlin Clark's performances as the 2025 WNBA season starts taking shape.

Clark and the Fever made sure to start the season strong, blowing out the Sky 93-58 on May 17. They dominated Chicago on both sides of the ball, shooting the ball efficiently while limiting their opponents' shot quality in convincing fashion.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win, including Clark. She finished with a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks, and two steals. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Aliyah Boston came next with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard put up 15 points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell provided 15 points.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Atlanta Dream on May 20 at 7 p.m. ET.