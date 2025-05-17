The Indiana Fever kicked off their 2025 season on Saturday afternoon with a rivalry matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. There are high expectations for this franchise in Year 2 of the Caitlin Clark era after they ended a seven-year playoff drought last season.

Clark, who won Rookie of the Year in 2024 and broke all sorts of records, opened her '25 account in the most signature way possible — with a deep 28-foot triple early in the first quarter.

CAITLIN CLARK 28 FOOTER TO START THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/tjHGXSaAig — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's a classic bucket from the sophomore Fever guard. Clark lit the league on fire last year, and the best is surely yet to come from her. Clark, alongside Reese, has helped skyrocket the popularity of the WNBA. Ratings are up, and more basketball fans are tuning into the league. After all, there is a lot of talent throughout the WNBA.

Clark led Indiana to a 20-20 record in '24 before a first-round exit at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. Heading into Year 2, she's feeling a lot more confident and comfortable.

“Honestly, I don't even really remember last year's [opener],” Caitlin Clark said before the season opener. “Maybe that's a good thing. I think [this year] it's just going out there and having fun and being confident. I've been in this league for a year now. I know I belong. I know I can perform, and I can make my teammates better every single night. And that's my job.

“Not everything's gonna be perfect. Give yourself grace. There's gonna be really good moments. There's gonna be moments where you struggle. So just trying to stay as neutral as I can and stay positive. But … I've been in these moments before, and I'm ready for them.”

Caitlin Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds last season, quickly emerging as one of the best players in the league. Her Fever has a big halftime lead over the Sky as we speak.