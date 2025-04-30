The Indiana Fever held its Media Day on Wednesday ahead of the WNBA regular season. It appeared to be a fun event for Caitlin Clark and her teammates, as everyone even received a surprise.

The “big surprise” was that therapy dogs arrived on the set. Clark is seen kneeling down and hugging one dog repping a Fever jersey, while her teammates hug and adore the other dogs at the Media Day event.

the best surprise at media day today 🐾

As for the rest of the Fever's Media Day, everything seemed to run smoothly. Caitlin Clark, along with her teammates DeWanna Bonner, Aliya Boston, and everyone else, were all smiles while posing for pictures and fielding questions from the media. Clark even sent a message to the fanbase as she and her teammates prepare for the upcoming season.

Caitlin Clark reporting live from Media Day 🎤

The 23-year-old guard was spotted helping out teammate Lexie Hull for her photo shoot. Clark and Hull took turns passing each other the ball while photographers took pictures of them both.

Caitlin Clark dropping dimes to Lexie Hull even on Media Day 😄

Bonner, who was a big free agent pickup by the Fever this offseason, showed off her new uniform as well. The 37-year-old guard seems incredibly happy to play alongside Clark in Indiana.

DeWanna Bonner has arrived for her first media day with the squad 🙌

Boston, who was the Fever's No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, mentioned the progress she's seen from Clark this offseason. The 23-year-old center claims that Clark has increased her muscle mass, which could be a big help next season.

"I see on social media people like 'Caitlin has such strong muscles.' Don't tell her I said that." 🤣 Aliyah Boston talks about Caitlin Clark's added strength in the offseason.

The Fever are primed for a big season after making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. Caitlin Clark herself admits the team is aiming for a championship, which could certainly be in play for Indiana. That's especially true if Clark builds upon her rookie season, where she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and % from the three-point line.

Adding Bonner should go a long way for the Fever, as she brings plenty of experience to the table. The veteran guard has won two WNBA titles while also being a six-time All-Star and is a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year Award winner.

Natasha Howard was another key addition the Fever made this offseason. Howard, who is a three-time WNBA champion forward, aims to play a crucial role next season in Indiana. The 33-year-old star also has a Defensive Player of the Year Award under her belt as well.