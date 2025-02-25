The Indiana Fever have high expectations for the 2025 season, but they will be without forward/guard Kristy Wallace. According to Tony East, Wallace has made the decision to sit out the 2025 WNBA season.

“This has not been an easy decision for me, but one that I make knowing it is what is in my best interest at this time,” Wallace said, via East.

The Fever later confirmed the news.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana are hoping to take the next step in the 2025 campaign. The Fever reached the postseason last year, but it will be interesting to see if they can emerge as a true championship contender this season. Meanwhile, Clark displayed signs of stardom last year and could take the next step in her career during the '25 season.

Kristy Wallace's decision will impact the team, however.

Kristy Wallace not playing with Fever in 2025

The 29-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Indiana. She averaged 4.7 points per outing across 26 games in 2024, starting 15 contests. Wallace added 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

Her decision to not play in 2025 will not make or break the Fever's potential performance. With that being said, Indiana could have used a versatile player such as Wallace on the roster. They have added depth this season, and one has to imagine Indiana was hoping that Wallace could play a significant role in 2025.

Nevertheless, this is a Fever team that features a high ceiling. Clark is becoming one of the best players in the entire WNBA, while Aliyah Boston is also a young star in the league. Indiana still has room to improve overall, but they could become a legitimate contender within the next year or two.

At the very least, the Fever should be able to make another postseason run during the '25 campaign.