The Indiana Fever have dealt with plenty of adversity during the 2025 WNBA season. First, Indiana had a sudden divorce with veteran DeWanna Bonner. The Fever envisioned Bonner as the final piece of their starting lineup during the offseason. But she quickly lost her starting job to Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull.

Indiana has also been without superstar Caitlin Clark for much of the season. Clark has suffered multiple lower-body injuries, most recently a groin injury.

Despite all of this, the Fever are still in position to make the playoffs. They are 20-18 going into the final stretch of the regular season. They are currently ranked 6th in the WNBA and have a great chance to make the postseason.

But making the playoffs may not be enough. If the Fever are not at the top of their game, they could easily be bounced during the first round.

Is there really any way the Fever can fix their problems before the playoffs? Or is their 2025 season already doomed?

Below we will explore the Fever's fatal flaw that must be fixed before the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

Fever need to add depth to make up for litany of injuries

It is no secret that the Fever had dealt with a ton of injuries this season. Their depth is hurting as a result.

The Fever are down plenty of guards. Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald will all miss the rest of the 2025 season with season-ending injuries.

Indiana's front office deserves a lot of praise for adding talent during the middle of the season.

McDonald herself joined the Fever on a hardship contract and became a consistent contributor before her injury.

The Fever have kept the pressure on as Caitlin Clark is yet to return.

Indiana brought in point guard Odyssey Sims, who seems to be fitting in with Indiana's starters. She could be a useful backup at point guard when Clark eventually returns.

The Fever also added both Shey Peddy and Aerial Powers. Peddy has shown some flashes of brilliance already. And Powers has a pedigree that speaks for itself. Both players could add valuable depth for the playoffs.

However, I believe that Indiana need to continue adding depth at guard to insulate themselves from further injuries. It would also allow them to rotate players in and out of the lineup, giving players a chance to rest during games.

But how should the Fever make space for new additions?

Personally, I would suggest parting ways with Brianna Turner if it means adding another talented guard.

Turner's contract is up at the end of the 2025 season, so there isn't really a monetary reason to hold onto her. The Fever could even re-sign Turner this winter if both sides want that.

In the meantime, Indiana could survive with Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Damiris Dantas, and Mikayla Timpson as their bigs for the playoffs.

The problem is, there's hardly anyone still available who could make a big difference for Indiana before the playoffs.

Should the Fever consider signing Chennedy Carter?

There is one intriguing name still on the market who the Fever could sign.

Chennedy Carter is currently playing basketball for Adelitas de Chihuahua in Mexico.

Carter played for the Chicago Sky in 2024 but was not invited back to the team in 2025. She did not receive any interest from other WNBA teams during free agency as well.

The lack of interest in Carter from other WNBA teams allegedly stems from her history of locker room issues. Carter left the Dream and the Sparks with a less-than-stellar reputation.

It seems that her stint in Chicago was the last straw, as her behavior created a challenging dynamic for the Sky.

So why should the Fever be interested in signing Carter in the first place? After all, she seemed to have a little beef with Caitlin Clark during the 2024 season.

If the Fever really want to add some backcourt firepower, then Carter is the best option available.

She averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game with the Sky in 2024. That is better than anyone else who is available to sign right away at this late stage in the season.

If Indiana did consider signing Carter, it should be only for the rest of the season. Such a union could give Carter a chance to prove that she's still valuable in the WNBA. Meanwhile, it could help get the Fever over the hump in the playoffs. Or at least give them a fighting chance.

I'll admit, this would not be a popular decision for the organization. And that alone could keep it from actually happening.

But if the Fever think they are one piece away from contending in the playoffs, they need to at least consider giving Carter a call.