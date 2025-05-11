If their recent play has been any indication, fans of the Indiana Fever are in for a treat. So far, they're living up to the hype that's been behind them coming into the 2025 WNBA season. Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull carried the Fever to an 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream, capping off an impressive preseason run with a 3-0 finish.

Clark was a key contributor as usual, putting up 13 points, six rebounds, and a team-high seven assists in the contest on 5-of-11 overall shooting and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Most of her contributions came in the first half, which allowed Clark to rest a recent minor injury to her leg for the second half.

However, it was Hull who came off the bench to secure the victory for the Fever, notching 14 points, with 11 coming in the fourth quarter alone, while adding five boards and four assists.

The reigning Rookie of the Year has given fans a lot to look forward to with her preseason performance. Clark averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 3.5 made 3-pointers over the three exhibition games, which included a standout performance in her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at Iowa.

The Fever finished 2024 with a 20-20 record and ended a seven-year playoff drought before getting swept by the Connecticut Sun in Round 1. Indiana will have the opportunity to keep its hot streak going when it hosts its regular-season opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17.