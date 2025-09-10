RThe Indiana Fever have pulled off an incredible feat, clinching a playoff berth with five players out for the remainder of the season due to injury, including star guard Caitlin Clark. Even with a decimated roster, the Fever are a force to be reckoned with as the Minnesota Lynx were finding out on Tuesday.

The Fever got off to a 10-0 start against the Lynx, prompting Caitlin Clark to jump up off the bench and hilariously signal a timeout for the Lynx. Since then though, the Lynx have recovered, closing a double digit deficit to only single digits in the second half of the game.

Caitlin Clark called a timeout for the Lynx as the Fever jump out to a 10-0 start 😆pic.twitter.com/651mqbIpqL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

But the hot start and subsequent play is just further proof that the current Fever are still a formidable. Aside from Clark, the Fever are also missing Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby, In Bibby and McDonald’s case, they were both signed as hardship players due to the number of injuries the Fever had.

After a stellar rookie year, expectations were high for Clark and the Fever who, behind several solid offseason acquisitions, were supposed to take another leap forward this WNBA season.

But Caitlin Clark’s second year was marred by injury and she was unable to participate in the All-Star Game albeit being selected as a starter and team captain. She appeared in only 13 games this year after playing in all 40 last season.

In the games she did play, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 36.7 percent shooting from the field, 27.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.