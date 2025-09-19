If Game 2 of the opening round series of the WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream was any indication, fans are certainly tuning in to see a potential underdog emerge victorious. That came true on Thursday when the Fever eliminated the Dream, 87-85, in Game 3 to advance to the WNBA Semifinals for the first time since 2015. Following the Fever’s upset win over the Dream, Caitlin Clark took to social media to give her thoughts.

Mere moments after the Fever took Game 3, Caitlin Clark had a post on social media saying, “FEVVVVVVV SHOOWWWWWWW.” She also posted several heart emojis and tagged the Fever social media account as well. Clark has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

While the Fever were walking off the court to the locker room after their Game 3 win, Clark threw up ‘Ls’ to the Dream crowd along with Lexie Hull and Makayla Timpson.

The Fever’s upset win is significant in that not only are they missing Clark, but they were down four other players in Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby. Each player suffered a season-ending injury, and this Fever team has shown incredible resilience in the face of adversity.

The Fever will go on to face the winner of the series between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Semifinals. Coincidently, Stephanie White was the head coach of the Fever the last time the advanced past the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Last season, Clark’s rookie year, the Fever were swept 2-0 in the opening round by the Connecticut Sun. The WNBA changed the format this season to a 1-1-1 series format instead of the old 2-1. This ensured that the Fever got a playoff game in front of their fans at least once this postseason.