The WNBA could not have scripted it any better if it tried. Caitlin Clark, the face of women's basketball, returns from injury to lead the Indiana Fever into battle against defending champion and undefeated New York Liberty on ABC. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was surely salivating at the scintillating set of circumstances that fell right into the Barclays Center on Saturday. Somehow, the action lived up to the hype.

In what could ultimately be regarded as a major tuning point in the 2025 campaign, the Fever (5-5) earned a 102-88 upset victory on the road. Despite missing the last five games with a quadriceps strain, Clark posted one of the best performances of her young career. She totaled 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal, showing no sign of rust.

Turnovers are always an issue — she had a whopping seven in this one — but the 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection devastated the Liberty in a variety of ways. Her seven made 3-pointers are commanding most of the attention, as Indiana set a new franchise record from distance with 17 treys in the game. But Clark wants to keep the focus on the team and is not interested in taking a bow after a grand return.

“I'm really proud of our group…. This is a good one for us,” the 23-year-old guard told ESPN's Christine's Williamson after the final buzzer sounded.

"I'm really proud of our group. … This is a good one for us." Caitlin Clark after leading the Fever to a win against the defending champs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5PM7S7GA9f — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Caitlin Clark, Fever are looking mighty dangerous after latest triumph

Clark and the Fever obviously do not want to overreact to one huge showing, especially since they have plenty of ground to make up if they hope to catch New York (9-1) in the standings. But it is hard for fans not to get excited after watching their squad defeat the champs in their own house.

Clark's injury unfortunately prevented the Fever from strengthening their chemistry. They have a new head coach in Stephanie White and several key additions like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham. The fact that they put forth such an effort against the standard of the league with relatively little time on the court together speaks to the abundant promise this franchise possesses.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana will look to build on this signature win when they host the Connecticut Sun (2-7) on Tuesday.