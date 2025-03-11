The Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham this offseason. The former Phoenix Mercury player is excited about joining forces with Caitlin Clark, something she explained while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

“When we first played her (Clark), I just think she's had a lot of pressure on her shoulders,” Cunningham said, via Clark Wade. “It's so easy to judge and to say things, but at the end of the day we all need to empower each other and be there for each other… She's done a lot, not only her but that (2024) rookie class, they've brought a lot of attention to our league and it's needed. This is what we've always wanted, so why would we not embrace them and make sure they're good.

“So when we first played them, I was like, ‘hey, keep doing your thing… You're doing a great job, if you ever need anything, reach out.' Which is, like, not like me. Normally, I'm like… whatever. And then All-Star game, you know, we were just having fun. She was playing, I was having a good time on the sideline. I kind of told her… ‘hey, you ever want to come to Phoenix let me know.' But that one kind of backfired on me, now I'm here which is great!”

Fever add veteran to roster

Clark emerged as a star in 2024. She led the Fever to the postseason and ultimately ended up earning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. Indiana has an extremely bright future without question, as they have added a number of impactful players to the team's Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell-led roster.

Sophie Cunningham will provide important veteran prowess for the team. The Fever still feature a fairly young overall roster, but adding another veteran with WNBA experience should prove to be a valuable move.