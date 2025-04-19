When Caitlin Clark was drafted to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she helped usher in a rise of popularity in the WNBA and women’s basketball in general. Her electric style of play captured the hearts and minds of fans with many tuned in to watch her pro career. With the popularity came a demand for merchandise and collectibles as well, with Caitlin Clark trading cards fetching insane prices on the aftermarket.

Recently, another rare Caitlin Clark trading card popped up at an online auction through Goldin Co. It’s being described as a Panini Prizm WNBA Throwback card that’s signed by the Fever star herself. With just about a week to go in the auction, the card has already received upwards of $40,ooo in bids. There are currently eight bids in for the card.

There’s no question that Clark’s popularity is at an all-time high, with many anticipating her second season in the WNBA. Last year, she was one vote away from being the unanimous Rookie of the Year winner and she helped lead the Fever to the playoffs after a seven-year drought.

Caitlin Clark appeared in all 40 regular season games for the Fever, at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark finished in the top four in the league MVP voting, was named an All-Star as a rookie and was selected to the All-WNBA First Team.

The Fever underwent a few big changes in the offseason. They fired head coach Christie Sides and hired Stephanie White. They also added several key players in Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner, in addition to re-signing Kelsey Mitchell.