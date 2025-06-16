The Indiana Fever handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, but for Caitlin Clark, the night carried an even deeper meaning.

After missing five games due to injury, the 23-year-old guard returned to action and helped lead Indiana to a statement 102-88 victory over the previously undefeated Liberty. As impressive as her performance was, it was an Instagram story posted shortly after the game that truly captured the heart of her comeback.

Clark shared a photo of herself hugging her teammate Aliyah Boston on the Fever bench with the caption “missed my dawg,” followed by a crossed-fingers emoji. The simple message reflected the emotion of her return. It spoke to the connection she shares with Boston, the teammate who has been with her since their back-to-back selections as number one overall picks in the WNBA Draft.

Clark’s absence had left a void in Indiana’s rhythm and energy, and her return restored the balance, both on the floor and inside the locker room. The embrace with Boston symbolized that sense of normalcy coming back. Together again, the two young stars immediately reestablished the chemistry that has become the foundation of the Fever’s rebuilding journey.

The Liberty entered the game riding a 9-0 record, the best start in franchise history. No opponent had found a way to slow down their balanced attack and veteran depth. Indiana, however, flipped the narrative as soon as Clark returned. She finished the game with 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, leading the Fever to their biggest win of the season. Her seven made three-pointers tied her career high and propelled the Fever to a franchise record 17 threes as a team.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year erupted for 25 points in the first half, setting the tone early and building momentum that carried Indiana through the rest of the game. She hit three consecutive three-pointers in under one minute during the first quarter, sending Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy. Her scoring sparked the entire roster, with Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and others feeding off her energy as Indiana overwhelmed New York’s defense.

Her return came after a challenging stretch. The University of Iowa product suffered a quadriceps strain during a game against these same Liberty on May 24. What was initially expected to sideline her for a couple of weeks extended to five games. During that stretch, Indiana struggled with a 2-3 record, missing the steady production and leadership that Clark provides. Without her, the Fever looked out of sync.

Article Continues Below

That silence ended as soon as she returned. The Instagram post of Clark and Boston hugging reminded fans why her presence carries weight beyond statistics. The two were drafted first overall in back-to-back seasons, brought in to lead the franchise into a new era. Their connection has grown stronger through each game, practice, and challenge. Clark’s caption reflected the bond they have built. The moment showed the kind of leadership Clark brings. She connects with her teammates not only through play but through personal trust and friendship.

Boston responded to Clark’s post by writing “miss you more babes,” adding warmth to the reunion that fans quickly celebrated across social media. The embrace became one of the defining images of the Fever’s season so far, a symbol of both their friendship and their determination to build something special together.

Clark’s performance captured attention far beyond Indiana. NBA superstar LeBron James praised her return, calling it the “CC effect” on social media. His words echoed what many fans were feeling. Her impact lifts her team, energizes the league, and draws widespread attention every time she steps on the floor. The atmosphere around the Fever feels different when Clark is in uniform.

Fever head coach Stephanie White praised Clark’s leadership after the game. “She's got it,” White said post-game. “And being able to harness those moments when it's really rolling, and being able to be patient in the moments where you're trying to get it rolling, I think, is a growth process. So certainly those first few threes… and she managed the game impeccably from there on out.”

The win pushed Indiana to a 5-5 record and back into the playoff conversation. They now prepare for a tough upcoming matchup against Connecticut on June 17, carrying renewed energy into the heart of their season. With Clark healthy again, the Fever enter this stretch believing they can challenge any opponent.

Her Instagram post captured the essence of her return. Her comeback was not only about the points or the victory over the league’s top team, it was about reconnecting with her teammate, finding her rhythm again, and reigniting the hope surrounding the Fever’s young core. As Clark and Boston embraced on that bench, the Fever’s journey moved forward with renewed purpose.