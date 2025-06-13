The Indiana Fever are set to take on the New York Liberty on Saturday. It's the first game since May 24 where the team will have Caitlin Clark return from injury. The star guard opened up about what it's been like nursing the injury with media members on Friday.

After the Fever's practice, the 23-year-old guard admitted she's still shaking off some of the rust upon her return, according to Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sports. The practices leading up to her return have done just that.

“Yeah, I'm really excited. It's definitely been a process. I think the hardest part is when you, like, begin to feel really good, then it's just a process of working yourself back into actually getting up and down, and getting out there with my teammates. Obviously, it can be a little difficult at the same time, when they're prepping for their games, and I know I'm not going to be available.”

Caitlin Clark on what she’s learned being out for three weeks and “shaking off some rust” in her return: pic.twitter.com/2Gf8wFqyP6 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Fever have gone 2-3 in the five games without Caitlin Clark. She's bouncing back from a left quad strain that's kept her out for several weeks. Indiana will be glad to have the 2024 Rookie of the Year back in the lineup, as before the injury, she was averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point line.

To bring Caitlin Clark back to the roster, the Fever were forced to release guard Aari McDonald from the roster. She was a nice fill-in for Indiana. But with Clark returning for Saturday's contest, the club felt it was best to cut the 26-year-old guard.

It'll be interesting to see how Clark performs in her first game back. Ironically enough, the last team Clark played against was the Liberty. She finished that contest with 18 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists.