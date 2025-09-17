It was not looking good for the Indiana Fever heading into Game 2 of their 2025 first-round playoff matchup against the Atlanta Dream. They played from behind for most of Game 1 and they ended up losing by 12 points, and with Caitlin Clark being the most prominent of absentees for the injury-ravaged Fever, it looked like their season was going to come to a end sooner or later.

But the Fever managed to stave off elimination on Tuesday behind a dominant performance at home en route to a 77-60 win over the Dream to force a do-or-die Game 3. Indiana's defense was at its best in a game where their backs were against the wall, and they led by as many as 24 points, as the likes of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston simply refused to go home without a fight.

In so doing, the Fever recorded their first playoff win in 10 years in their first home playoff game since 2016, as pointed out by Alexa Philippou of ESPN. The WNBA's playoff format last year meant that the Fever were not guaranteed a home game in the playoffs, as the league utilized a 2-1 homecourt format. Thus, Indiana did not play at home in last year's playoffs when they were swept in two games by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

From 2017 to 2023, the Fever missed the playoffs and endured a stretch in which they were stuck on the bottom of the WNBA totem pole. But Clark's arrival has turned things around for Indiana, and even in her absence, Indiana has become self-sustaining. Anything can happen in a single-elimination game, but the Fever will have to get it done on the road against a 30-win Dream team to make it to the second round of the playoffs.

Team effort propels Fever to upset victory over Dream in Game 2

Overall, the Dream had a bad night, and some of that can be attributed to the Fever's lockdown defense. Atlanta shot just 37.9 from the field, 26.3 percent from deep, and 50 percent from the charity stripe that it's always going to be difficult for them to win.

In fact, Dream star Allisha Gray had a nightmare outing, making just four of her 16 shot attempts from the field. On the contrary, the Fever got 34 combined points from Mitchell and Boston on 13-25 shooting. Natasha Howard also pitched in 12 points of her own, while Shey Peddy was a difference-maker off the bench, turning the game around with her energy and recording a plus-minus of +16 in a 17-point win.