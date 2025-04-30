The Indiana Fever are aware of all the eyes that will be on them this season, and they're promising to put on a show for the fans. The organization debuted an ad titled “Now You Know” ahead of the 2025 WNBA season featuring Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell that has Fever fans itching for the campaign to start.

We're not here to chase greatness.

We're here to claim it. Now You Know.

The team even dropped a behind-the-scenes exclusive look at the making of the video and the standouts that fans want to see. The Fever have been on the receiving end of compliments and praise all over social media as a result.

“Dang [the Indiana Fever] left no crumbs! Let's go FEVER!!!!!” one fan posted to their account.” Another added how special it felt to witness the team's ascent in real time. “Thank u for letting us be apart of this journey!!!! Fever fans rising,” the supporter said. “Let's go!!!!”

Fans of the WNBA have previously been vocal about their disappointment with the league's coverage, believing the stars who have helped grow the W's popularity weren't receiving their deserved spotlight. The ad campaign seemed to make up for what they felt was lost, bringing a sense of relief and building anticipation across the fandom.

“Fever team is killing it! Best marketing team in sports,” someone said about the quality of social media content. That was a common sentiment among fans, as another added, “Indiana is killing us with content, we can't wait for the season to begin.”

“It's pretty ballsy for a hugely reconstituted team to assume a swagger before they play even a minute of a preseason game… AND I'M ABSOLUTELY HERE FOR IT!” said one person on Reddit.

But there was one lover of the Fever who summed up the majority's feelings quite tidily. “What a change one year can make with this team!! Can't wait for the [start of the season]!! Let's go Fever!!!”