The Indiana Fever suffered another critical defeat after bowing to the Phoenix Mercury, 85-79, on Tuesday at PHX Arena. The Fever, who are still without star guard Caitlin Clark, fell to the eighth spot in the team standings with a 21-20 record.

The Fever have now lost four of their last six games and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

Their game versus the Mercury got heated in the third quarter, as Clark and Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner exchanged sharp remarks during a timeout.

Clark, who is still recovering from a groin injury and a bone bruise in her left ankle, waved Bonner to return to their bench. Bonner played nine games for the Fever this season before getting waived in July following her trade request. The Mercury picked her up as a free agent.

The verbal altercation between the former teammates didn't escape the attention of the fans.

@nosyone4 posted a video of the heated exchange and enjoyed Clark's feistiness.

caitlin told db to get tf on to her bench lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/zdNmw7eyqJ — correlation (@nosyone4) September 3, 2025

@mikeaalen112735 also shared the video, adding: “Caitlin Clark tells DeWanna Bonner to take a hike. At least we left with something from this game!”

Caitlin Clark tells dewanna Bonner to take a hike . At least we left with something from this game !!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 🔥🔥🚨🚨

pic.twitter.com/s6RaKOkG8T — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) September 3, 2025

“These announcers trying to make CC the villain, like, yeah, she said she wanted to win a chip for DB, and look what she did to the team, I’d wave her a** off too,” wrote @Msmelissairene.

“Broadcast shows Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner have a bit of a back-and-forth during that timeout. That should surely calm the narratives,” added @JacobRude.

“DeWanna Bonner is just jealous that she will never be as famous or well-known as Caitlin Clark,” said @dreamguydaily.

The 23-year-old Clark has been limited to just 13 games this season due to various injuries. The Fever have remained extra cautious about bringing back the two-time All-Star, who has ramped up her activities recently.

The 38-year-old Bonner, meanwhile, has helped the Mercury to the fourth spot in the team standings with a 26-14 record. She is averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds off the bench in her second run in Phoenix.

The Fever will face the Chicago Sky on Friday before their season finale versus the Washington Mystics on Sunday.