The Indiana Fever are in a precarious spot with just a few games left before the playoffs. They are holding on to the seventh place with a 21-18 record after suffering a crucial loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

It's the Fever's third defeat in five games, and with the competition leveling up as teams jockey for a better position in the playoffs, a late slump would be the worst-case scenario. Indiana remains without Caitlin Clark, who's recovering from a groin injury and a bone bruise in her left ankle.

As of writing, only 1.5 games separate the Valkyries, the Fever, and the Seattle Storm, who lost to the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday.

After bowing to Golden State, Natasha Howard acknowledged the tough road ahead to secure a ticket to the playoffs, echoing the stern reminder of coach Stephanie White.

“That’s one thing Steph said in the locker room, every game we play from now on is a playoff game. We’re trying to stay in that playoff race and play in the postseason. Our main thing is that we focus on the scouting report of whoever we got next,” said Howard in a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

Howard had 13 points and six rebounds versus Golden State. Aerial Powers, who was recently added to the roster, chipped in 17 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

White, who has harped about the importance of stepping up amid their string of injuries, admitted that they shot themselves in the foot against the Valkyries, who shot 50.9% from the field, including 12-of-19 from three-point distance. She once again stressed that they have to be aggressive, especially with their hopes for the playoffs on the line.

“We were very tentative offensively. We didn't play with any kind of pace. So even when we had opportunities to run in transition, we were jogging the ball up the floor. We allowed them to set their defense, and they're one of the best defensive teams in the league, and you can't allow them to do that,” said White in the same report.

The Fever will face the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday before closing their schedule against the Chicago Sky on Friday and the Washington Mystics on Sunday.