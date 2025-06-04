Caitlin Clark took the sports world by storm during her days playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college. Leading up to the moment of her getting drafted, No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was receiving all kinds of offers to play in different leagues. This included rapper and entrepreneur Ice Cube, who offered her a whopping $10 million to play in his Big 3 league.

During a guest appearance on the “Run it Back” podcast on FanDuel, Ice Cube admitted that his offer was genuine. However, the famed rapper believes that sports agents kept him and his team away from Caitlin Clark during the pre-draft process for the WNBA.

“It was a real offer. We were prepared to fulfill the offer…I think the agents kept us away.”

Instead, the 23-year-old point guard signed a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract with the Fever. Although that's wildly lower than Ice Cube's $10 million offer, Clark did sign an eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike. That doesn't include her endorsement deals with Wilson Sporting Goods, Gatorade, or State Farm.

It's estimated that the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year earned about $11 million during her first year in the league, per Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico. But over 99% of that money was through endorsements.

Caitlin Clark will be fine financially, largely due to the endorsement deals she has and the future ones she'll likely sign. Additionally, she'll eventually sign a contract down the road, with the Fever or not, that should be much larger than her current rookie deal.

But she still has three years remaining on her contract, including this season. Right now, Clark is focusing on improving her skill set and helping the Fever win games. Before the start of the season, Caitlin Clark admitted she has championship aspirations for Indiana in the second year of her career.