The Indiana Fever have been hit hard by injury issues this season, including a major blow with star guard Caitlin Clark. While three players in Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson are out of the year, Clark’s status is a little more uncertain. She’s currently dealing with a groin injury as well as a recent ankle bruise. In the meantime, the Fever have been granted multiple hardship contracts to bolster their roster and used one on veteran guard Odyssey Sims.

Over the weekend, the Fever announced that they were keeping on Odyssey Sims on their roster for the remainder of the season. It’s important to note though that it doesn’t mean that Caitlin Clark is not going to return from injury this season. The team has five games remaining in the regular season.

The Fever currently stand at 21-18 and are in sixth place in the WNBA standings. They are essentially tied record-wise with the Seattle Storm, a half game ahead of the Golden State Valkyries who are in eighth, and three games up on the Los Angeles Sparks who are in ninth place and trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sims originally signed with the Fever on Aug. 5 on a 7-day contract. She signed two more 7-day contracts as allowed under the WNBA CBA. Sims was crucial during the Fever’s last game, a 76-75 win against the Sparks, hitting multiple clutch shots down the stretch including the go-ahead basket that ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Sims has appeared in seven games for the Fever, including five starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

She began the 2025 season with the Sparks, but was cut by the team back in June. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Sims is in her 12th season in the WNBA.