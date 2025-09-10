The Indiana Fever have had unfortunate luck this season when it comes to injuries. They have five players out for the rest of the season, including star guard Caitlin Clark. To help mitigate the injuries, the Fever have signed multiple players to hardship contracts, including veteran guard Shey Peddy.

Shey Peddy was a on a 7-day hardship contract with the Fever, and they decided to sign her for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs, the team announced. Peddy had signed multiple 7-day contracts with the team, and had to either be signed for the remainder of the year or released.

A veteran guard with several years of experience, she helps bolster the Fever’s backcourt depth. Peddy signed with the Sparks on a hardship contract earlier this season, but was released after the team had enough healthy players.

Peddy was the No. 23 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2012 WNBA Draft, but she did not make her league debut until 2019 when she signed with the Washington Mystics as a free agent. During the years in between, Peddy gained valuable experience playing overseas.

Since 2019, Peddy has played for the Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Sparks and Fever. Her longest stint was with the Mercury from 2020-2023. Since signing with the Fever, she’s appeared in eight games at a little over 13 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 assists with splits of 57.1 percent shooting from the field, 47.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This season will be Peddy’s fourth appearance in the WNBA Playoffs as the Mercury made the postseason in three of the four seasons she was there.

The fact the Fever still managed to make the playoffs with so many key players injured is a testament to how formidable this team still is. In addition to Clark, the Fever are without Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby.