INDIANAPOLIS — It’s official. Indianapolis will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game for the first time ever. There’s no better time, with the hike in popularity surrounding Caitlin Clark and the Fever. The franchise announced Wednesday that jersey sales are up 1,193%, ticket sales are up 264%, they’ve had 38 games on national television, and 10 set new viewership records.

Whew.

Kelsey Mitchell, Clark, and Aliyah Boston, were the Fever’s three All-Stars in Phoenix in July. Mitchell, who has been in the WNBA since 2018 with Indiana, has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons. Naturally, the veteran guard was asked about her reaction to the news.

“I guess, I was excited,” Mitchell said in hesitant tone Thursday, pausing before answering. “Obviously, I’ve been in Indy the last years of my life. But, I’m excited that Indy get a chance to host it. Shouts-out to Indy for that. So I’m excited for them, and the city.”

Obviously, red flags went up when Mitchell talked in the third person, and rather, didn’t use the word us in the first person, or something to that nature. Still, it’s important not to jump the gun here. Mitchell will hit the free agent market this offseason, so her response could simply just be showing delight for the Fever fans, months in advance of making the decision to resign or not.

Of course, the caveat to that is, she didn’t say anything about hoping to resign with the Fever.

“No, I don’t know anything,” Mitchell said, in regards to having any talks with management about returning. “I haven’t even let the thought cross my mind, I’m just kind of standing it right now. But I mean, those conversations are going to have to be had. I’m gonna do what’s best for me. It’s always going to be a business. I’m excited to explore that idea, I’ve never been in free agency.”

Kelsey Mitchell’s contract with Indiana Fever

Mitchell was drafted by Indiana with the second overall pick in 2018, and the rookie contract she signed was worth $232,178 over four years, per Spotrac. Mitchell recorded the second greatest rookie scoring season in franchise history, behind only Tamika Catchings. While in restricted free agency, Mitchell signed her current extension in 2021, worth $618,000 for three seasons.

Mitchell and Erica Wheeler are the two highest-paid players on the Fever, and the veteran duo will be unrestricted agents following this season. Mitchell led the team in scoring last season, and with the addition of Clark this season, is second in that category. Certainly, Mitchell is an effective player at the 2, who is speedy, can finish at the rim, and catch fire beyond the arc.

The trade deadline is also fast approaching August 20, but it’s important to note that at this point in the season, teams will have to pick up the contracts for players they receive. Unless there’s blockbuster trades on the horizon involving Mitchell, her contract news must wait until next year.