The Indiana Fever are through to the semifinals of the playoffs after upsetting the Atlanta Dream in a nail-biting Game 3, 87-85, on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena.

The Fever forced the winner-take-all contest after a convincing victory in Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. It was Indiana's first home game in the playoffs since 2016.

Banking on a strong performance in the second quarter, the Dream entered the break with the lead, 56-49. The second half became a nip-and-tuck affair, as both teams refused to budge.

With only 7.4 seconds left and the Fever only leading by one, 86-85, the Dream had a good chance to win. Lexie Hull, however, stole Rhyne Howard's inbound pass, spelling doom for Atlanta.

Barstool Sports shared the clip of Hull's crucial stop on X.

Lexie Hull comes up with the steal and the Indiana Fever figure out a way to advance without Caitlin Clark! pic.twitter.com/NtRFdrW4SF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Odyssey Sims was fouled and sank one of two free throws to increase their lead, 87-85. The Dream had a final chance to steal the game but Brionna Jones missed her three-point attempt as time expired.

Article Continues Below

Fans were in utter disbelief as the Dream suffered back-to-back defeats to the Fever.

Before the critical steal, Hull also made a big play on offense. She sank a layup with 43 seconds left to cut the Dream's lead to one, 85-84. The Fever stole the driver's seat in their ensuing possession after Aliyah Boston also made a layup.

The 26-year-old Hull finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Boston had 14 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring with 24 markers.

Allisha Gray had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort for the Dream, while Jordin Canada tallied 18 points and 10 assists.

Indiana advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The team has found success despite being ravaged by injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson.

The Fever are now awaiting the winner between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm.