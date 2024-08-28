Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull will start in Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, alongside standout rookie Caitlin Clark. Hull's promotion to the starting lineup comes as a response to Katie Lou Samuelson's questionable status due to an injury concern, per the Clark Report. While the change might not be permanent, it signals the Fever's attempt to experiment with different rotations as they aim to find the most effective lineup as they make a push for the playoffs.

The Fever, currently facing a challenging season, will look to Hull's defensive prowess and Clark's offensive dynamism to make an impact against the Sun, who are contending for a strong playoff position. Hull, known for her versatility, will be expected to provide additional support both offensively and defensively in this critical matchup.

Hull and Clark have shown remarkable chemistry on the court, as evidenced by their recent performance in a 92-75 victory over the Seattle Storm on Aug. 18. In that game, Clark set the WNBA single-season rookie assist record, reaching an impressive 225 assists. The record-setting assist was delivered in style—a fast-break lay-in to Hull, who had a career-defining night, scoring 22 points and making six three-pointers on just seven attempts.

The Fever have been gaining momentum since the extended break, with notable victories over playoff contenders like the Storm and Phoenix Mercury. These recent performances, including Hull's breakout game and Clark's record-setting play, have energized the team as they drive towards a playoff berth. Currently holding the seventh-best record in the WNBA, the Fever are 2.5 games ahead of the Chicago Sky in the win column.

Clark, reflecting on their playoff push after Indiana's win against Seattle, emphasized the importance of confidence as the season winds down.

“Confidence is everything. Confidence is good for the group, and it’s also contagious. But like Christie said, obviously, playoffs is our goal. That’s my goal for this team, but it has to be one game at a time,” she said.

Wednesday's game presents an opportunity for Hull to solidify her role within the team, especially as the Fever continue to search for a winning formula as the playoffs loom.