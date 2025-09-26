The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces series is tied 1-1 in the semifinals, and they will be heading to Indiana for Game 3. The Fever were able to steal Game 1 on the road after a huge effort from Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 34 points. They played well on both sides of the ball, and the Aces didn't have any answers for them.

Despite them playing well, Sophie Cunningham doesn't think that the Aces gave them enough credit, specifically A'ja Wilson, and she spoke about it on her podcast, Show Me Something.

“The Aces gave, they had media the next day and they gave us no credit,” Cunningham said. “Especially like A’ja, she’s like, ‘Oh I just played bad.’ I’m like dude, AB had you in clamps my girl. And then like Game Two, we all kinda knew the league side of things, they definitely play better, don’t get me wrong. Vegas played better. Junk defense, which was hard for us we weren’t hitting our shots whatsoever.”

Wilson finished Game 1 with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but she shot 6-f0r-22 from the field, as Aliyah Boston did her best to make things hard for the four-time MVP. Luckily for the Aces, they were able to bounce back in Game 2 with a 90-68 win.

The Fever should feel good going back home with the series tied and the crowd behind them. Not many people expected them to make it this far, especially with all the injuries that they have had. Cunningham has been on the sidelines, as well as Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald.

Nonetheless, other players have been able to step up in their absence, such as Lexie Hill, Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, and others.

If they can continue to play at a high level, there's a good chance that they can win another game and make things interesting.