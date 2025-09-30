Of course, injured Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had to hit the pool before practice as the team prepares for Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share an image of her sitting poolside on Monday, September 29, 2025. Presumably, this was taken at a luxurious spot in Vegas, since that is where Game 5 is going down. “Gotta get it in before practice,” Cunningham wrote over the picture.

This is not an unusual sight for Cunningham. She frequently posts pictures by the pool, and it appears to be one of her favorite places besides the court.

Plus, she is not going to be playing in the Fever's upcoming game against the Aces. She suffered a torn MCL during the team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. That injury will keep her out for the rest of the year.

The Fever will play the Aces on September 30. The winner will represent the Eastern Conference in the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.

If Cunningham was playing, she'd have a chance at revenge against the team that drafted her. Cunningham spent the first six years of her career with the Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Prior to her professional playing career, Cunningham played college basketball at Missouri.

She was then traded to the Fever during the 2025 offseason in a four-team trade. Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in her first season with the Fever.

Before her injury, Cunningham played in 30 games. She started 13 of them, and she was asked to step up when Caitlin Clark went down with injuries. Clark and Cunningham were among the Fever players who missed extended time during the 2025 season. And still, the team is on the cusp of making the WNBA Finals.

The Fever went 24-20 during the regular season. They also won the Commissioner's Cup earlier in the year. They finished in third place in the Eastern Conference Division.