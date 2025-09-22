After her team won Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham hit the pool and enjoyed the heat in Sin City.

She took to her Instagram Stories to post a selfie. Cunningham appeared to be by the pool, and this was presumably taken after the Fever's game against the Aces. It was nice weather, as Cunningham posted that it was 91 degrees outside.

Cunningham was on the sidelines for the Fever's game against the Aces. She was seen “coaching” with teammate Caitlin Clark, and the Fever won by 16 points.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever with 34 points. She made over half of her shots ,and she logged one rebound and three assists.

Fever star Sophie Cunningham is out with injury

Unfortunately, Cunningham had her first season with the Fever cut short due to injury. She tore her MCL during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Luckily, she was able to get surgery to repair it. She is now rehabbing it, and she should be ready for the start of the 2026 WNBA season.

Cunningham spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her with the 13th pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

During the 2025 season, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She played in 30 games in 2025, starting 13 of them.

The Fever are in the Semifinal Round of the playoffs against the Aces. They won Game 1 of the series, and the next one will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

They are coming off a series against the Atlanta Dream. The Fever beat the Dream in three games, winning the last one by two points. Mitchell also played well in Game 3, scoring 24 points in the rubber match.

The Fever finished in third place in the Eastern Conference. Earlier in the season, the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup. In the Western Conference, the Mercury lead their series against the Minnesota Lynx 1-0.