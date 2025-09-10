The Indiana Fever have solidified their playoff position. With the Playoffs beginning on Sunday, the 6th-seeded Fever will take on the 3rd-seeded Atlanta Dream.

Much to the delight of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. Though she will not be playing due to a season-ending ACL injury, she is looking forward to the matchup.

A matchup she finds ideal, as she said on the Show Me Something Podcast. Cunningham said she didn't want Indiana to play the Aces due to the flight. Also, not wanting to play the Lynx because they are the best team.

“I think I’m really leaning towards Atlanta because you’re in the same time zone,” she said. “The flight is like an hour and fifteen. Or if you get Vegas it’s a different time zone, longer flight. Minnesota it’s only an hour time change, but I just don’t want to play Minnesota.”

The Fever finished the regular season at 24-20, the most wins in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces are the 2nd seed, finishing at 29-14 and winning 15th consecutive games in the process.

Also, the Minnesota Lynx finished with the best record in the WNBA at 33-10. On Tuesday, the Fever defeated the Lynx 83-72 in their last game of the season.

Altogether, Indiana finished the year winning their last three games. Before her injury, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Fever vs. Dream matchup

Altogether, the Fever played the Dream five times this season, including a preseason game. Indiana held the edge 3-2.

However, Indiana has the toughest odds to win the championship at +15000 according to DraftKings. Meanwhile, the Dream are +1000 favorites whereas the Lynx are +115 favorites.

Plus, the Dream has a more healthy roster than the Fever does. Indiana was dealt a plethora of season ending injuries affecting top talent, including Caitlin Clark and Cunningham.

Also, the Dream have championship laden experience with veteran center Brittney Griner.