One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Indiana Fever this offseason was the blockbuster sign-and-trade involving Satou Sabally, that netted them veteran wing Sophie Cunningham as part of the deal. But with the 2025 WNBA season set to begin, the Fever might be without the services of Sophie Cunningham after she suffered an ankle injury during preseason.

New Fever head coach Stephanie White was in the midst of giving an injury update for Sophie Cunningham during a media availability session, when Cunningham herself, who was getting up shots in the background, crashed the session to give her own status update, as per Tony East of The Next.

Before White could provide an answer to the question, Cunningham hilariously began singing her rendition of John Fogerty’s big hit, ‘Centerfield.’

Players certainly don’t want to miss time and want to be out on the court as much as possible, and White detailed what Cunningham’s workouts have been like since the ankle injury.

“She continues to be day-to-day,” White said. “Every 24 hours she continues to make great progress. It’s a long season, so we want to make sure we’re making the best long-term decisions when it comes to her health and wellness and her ability to produce for our team.”

Cunningham suffered the injury during the Fever’s final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream last weekend, when she landed on Rhyne Howard’s foot. She finished the game with five points, two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes as the starting small forward.

The Fever will open the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday, May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky. It appears that Cunningham is trending in the right direction when it comes to her potential availability for that game.

Prior to this season, Cunningham had spent all six seasons of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury originally selected her with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Last season, Cunningham appeared in all 40 games, including 21 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.