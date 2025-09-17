The Indiana Fever were on the brink of elimination when they hosted the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever, however, said: Not today.

They routed the Dream, 77-60, in their first home playoff game since 2016 and forced a deciding Game 3 on Thursday in Atlanta.

Kelsey Mitchell carried Indiana with 19 points, including four three-pointers, four assists, and two steals. Aliyah Boston chipped in 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Natasha Howard added 12 markers and five boards.

The Fever, who lost Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries, are looking for their first series win since 2015.

Cunningham was pumped up as they headed to the locker room after the win.

“Dubs in the chat, baby! Come on, come on!” said the Fever guard in a video posted by the team on X.

"Game 3 baby, Game 3!” walk off the court with us after our 17-point victory over Atlanta 👏 pic.twitter.com/3bIvCffUdk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 17, 2025

She suffered a right knee injury last month, adding to the woes of the Fever this season. Cunningham, however, has remained upbeat despite the setback. She averaged 8.6 points on a career-high 43.2% shooting from long range, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in her first season in Indiana.

Aside from Cunningham, other players also expressed confidence after winning Game 2.

“See you in Atlanta!” said Clark.

“Not done yet,” added Brianna Turner.

The Fever led by as much as 24 points, taking advantage of the Dream's listless performance early on. Atlanta cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter, but Indiana answered with a 15-0 run bridging the last two quarters to break the game wide open.

The Fever shot 8-of-19 from three-point range and 15-of-15 from the free throw line. They also outrebounded the Dream, 37-27.

They will need all the energy they can get when they face the Dream at Gateway Center Arena in Game 3, and Cunningham can surely provide some from the sideline.