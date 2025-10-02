It looks like injured WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is feeling contemplative after the Indiana Fever's playoff exit at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces.

She reposted a post from Kennedy Howat that was first posted on September 10 on her Instagram Stories. “I've never been disliked by a secure woman with a beautiful & fulfilling life,” the post read.

Sophie Cunningham's first season with the Fever was cut short

The Fever were sent packing by the Aces in the WNBA Playoffs. They lost to the Aces in five games for a chance to advance to the WNBA Finals against Cunningham's former team, the Phoenix Mercury.

Unfortunately, Cunningham was unable to play an on-court role in the team's series loss. She was injured during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

She went down in the first half against the Sun. It was later revealed to be a torn MCL, which would keep her out for the rest of the season.

The Fever were hit with the injury bug in 2025. Caitlin Clark only played in 13 games in 2025 after starting and playing in 40 during her rookie year. Additionally, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby, and Damiris Dantas also suffered injuries at various points in the season.

During her first season with the Fever, Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her injury. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them.

Cunningham was traded to the Fever during the 2025 offseason in a four-team trade. The trade also involved the Dallas Wings and Sun.

She played the first six seasons of her career with the Mercury. Cunningham was selected in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Mercury out of Missouri.

During her collegiate career, Cunningham averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists a game. She was a three-time First-team All-SEC player during her career at Missouri.