Though the Indiana Fever lost in Game 3 to the Las Vegas Aces, 84-72, the one bright side was another impressive performance by star Lexie Hull. As fans can't believe the Fever dropped Game 3 to the Aces, head coach Stephanie White would speak about the determination of Hull.

In the loss on Friday night, Hull recorded a double-double by scoring 16 points and recording 10 rebounds as she shot six of 10 from the field. White would say how “tough” Hull is and how she can sustain “certain levels of pain,” so much so that it “would sideline most people,” according to the team's official X, formerly Twitter, page.

“She's just tough. I mean, she's just hard-nosed,” White said. “She's just a tough kid. And, you know, she's able to play through levels, certain levels of pain that would sideline most people, you know, I certainly have a respect for the way that she's able to do that, and her capability of doing that, and her toughness is an example for us, right?”

“Like, you know, everybody's uncomfortable at this point in the year, and you've got to be able to find ways to mentally overcome, maybe some physical disadvantages, so to speak,” White continued.

"She's just tough. I mean, she's just hard nosed. She's just a tough kid." Stephanie White on Lexie Hull 💪 pic.twitter.com/AquHjY5mon — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 26, 2025

Fever's Stephanie White on the deficiencies in Game 3 vs. the Aces

Besides the Game 3 loss, the Fever also had a blowout loss in Game 2 to the Aces, as the team is now on the verge of being eliminated. White would bring up the shot-making as an issue after Game 3 with how Indiana made 35.6 percent of their shots from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.

“I thought we got a lot of good shots. Didn’t make a lot of them, you know,” White said, according to ESPN. “We missed some opportunities at the free-throw line and then got a little stagnant. They were still in a good spot, though, because we were still getting stops until about the middle of the fourth quarter.”

On top of the performance from Hull, Kelsey Mitchell scored a team-high 21 points while Aliyah Boston had 12 and eight rebounds. There's no doubt frustration from the team, especially when they held superstar A'ja Wilson to just 13 points.

At any rate, the Indiana Fever will look to keep their season alive in Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night in the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs.