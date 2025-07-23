The Indiana Fever are blending basketball with one of Netflix’s biggest cultural juggernauts. On Wednesday, July 23, the team launched a new limited-edition uniform inspired by Stranger Things, the hit series set in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, per SI.

looking more like Hawkins, Indiana 😈 see what's lurking behind our walls. pic.twitter.com/Y36XrtSBtJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The jersey completely reimagines the Fever’s look, swapping out their typical colors for a retro-inspired design. Deep reds and blacks dominate the uniform, with claw-like accents and vintage Stranger Things lettering giving it a bold edge. One of the most striking details is the “011” stitched on the waistband, a direct nod to the show’s iconic character, Eleven. Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox summed it up perfectly, saying, “This jersey represents the fierce spirit of our team and the fearless energy of Stranger Things – two forces that never back down.”

A Creative Partnership That Works

For Caitlin Clark and the Fever, this collaboration makes perfect sense. The team and its superstar are among the most marketable names in basketball, and Stranger Things remains one of the most beloved series of the past decade. Bringing the two together creates a product that is both a fashion statement and a collector’s item, especially with the show’s final season premiering this winter.

The Fever released a video capturing the players’ reactions when they first saw the uniforms, and their excitement was palpable. Jerseys featuring Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell are available now, with customization options for fans who want their own name or number. The team has also rolled out Stranger Things-themed t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise.

Indiana currently sits at 12-12 after a tough loss to the New York Liberty, but Clark’s anticipated return from injury could give the Fever the boost they need for a late-season playoff push. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the new look in action, as the Fever will debut the uniforms Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces and wear them six more times this season.