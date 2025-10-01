The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will play one last game to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals. Both teams have endured struggles this season. However, Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson have led thunderous playoff charges. With a big Game 5 looming, Boston spoke with WNBA legend Candace Parker about her mindset going into the game.

The Fever lost superstar guard Caitlin Clark to a groin injury earlier this season. Without one of the league's best players, most fans wrote Indiana off. Despite losing players across the roster to injuries, the Fever rallied and made it to the postseason. Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana's other two All-Stars, have stepped up.

On the other side of the matchup, Wilson won another MVP award this season. No team in the WNBA had a better finish to the regular season than the Aces. After an offseason full of change, Wilson is back at the helm. She looks ready to lead her team back to the WNBA Finals. Boston spoke to Parker on Post Moves about matching up against the MVP.

According to Boston, the next time she talks to Parker will be when she is on her way to the WNBA Finals.

“So the next time we talk are you going to be in the Finals?” Parker asked.

“Yes, God willing we’re going to be in the Finals, so talk soon I guess,” Boston responded.

“Just be there, like every step she takes I take the same step,” Boston said. “And just kinda being in her presence and contesting every shot and then pushing the pace and going back at her in that way. I feel like that’s sometimes you got to get a stop byt then at the other end we got to guard too.”

A win in Game 5 send the Fever to the Finals for the first time since 2015. If they win, Boston will have played a large role in shutting Wilson down.