In a break from their rigorous WNBA schedules, Indiana Fever players Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull made a special appearance at a country music concert in Indianapolis. The duo joined country artist Jordan Davis on stage during his performance at the Everwise Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 31.

Clark, a standout rookie, and Hull, now in her second year, delighted fans by participating in Davis' rendition of his hit song “Buy Dirt,” This impromptu performance, shared on social media via ClutchPoints, was captured and share by Indiana Pacers and Fever writer Scott Agness, who posted a video clip on X.

Clark, 22, sported a casual look with a black tank top, cutoffs, and a ball cap, while the 24-year-old Hull opted for a dress and boots. Their appearance was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd, with both players waving to friends offstage before embracing Davis as the audience sang along.

Despite being snubbed for the women’s Olympic basketball team, Clark remains in high spirits and is using the WNBA break to enjoy different experiences. She has been vocal about supporting her fellow WNBA players who are competing in the Paris Summer Olympics. During a press conference on July 30, Clark mentioned watching a significant portion of the Olympic games.

“I watched USA Women yesterday. That was fun. I watched USA men. I try to watch as much as I can,” Clark said, as reported by People’s Anna Lazarus Caplan. She humorously suggested that her coach, Christie Sides, might consider canceling practice to allow more time to watch the games, given the time difference between Paris and the United States.

Caitlin Clark, Fever working on chemistry over break

Team USA women's basketball, which played its first game against Japan on July 29, won convincingly with a score of 102-76. They faced Belgium in a nail-biter match up on Thursday, coming away with a 87-74 win.

Earlier in July, Clark and her WNBA All-Star teammates, including Angel Reese, competed against the U.S. Women's National Team in a pre-Olympic exhibition match. The All-Star team emerged victorious with a score of 117-109, marking only the second time such a match has been held, following a similar event before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sides is taking full advantage of the WNBA's Olympic break to fine-tune her team's performance and build stronger team chemistry.

The Fever's only absentee during the break is Kristy Wallace, who will be representing Australia at the Olympic Games. This leaves a core group, 11 out of 12, including Clark, to focus on strengthening their play and integrating new tactics.

The Fever’s journey this season has been a testament to resilience. Starting with a 1-8 record, the team has turned things around, achieving a 10-7 run to stand at 11-15 going into the Olympic break. The improvement has reignited hopes of making the playoffs, a feat last accomplished in 2016.