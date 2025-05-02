The Indiana Fever took a while to get their footing last season, but once the Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston-led squad started clicking, the vision was clear. Following a highly active offseason, big things are expected in 2025. Health is paramount, however. The face of the Fever and WNBA is apparently already dealing with an issue. Clark is questionable for Saturday afternoon's preseason game with a left leg injury, per the team's X account.

Although it is unwise to make assumptions until more information is made available, this murky report is not what the WNBA had in mind for the start of its exhibition session. The Fever will host the Washington Mystic in an NBA TV matchup, starting at 1.p.m. ET. Clark infused new life into the product, picking up where she left off in college and resonating with an unprecedented number of fans. The league's growth and success is heavily tied to her.

Hence, the 23-year-old's availability is essential. There is no need for Indiana or league/television executives to panic yet, however. Hopefully, head coach Stephanie White and the organization are able to ease fans' fears. It is also entirely possible Clark suits up against the Mystic and all is forgotten.

Caitlin Clark, Fever eye a momentous season

If and when the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is fully healthy, she and the Fever are set for a major breakthrough. The star guard produced a historic rookie campaign, averaging 19.2 points and setting the single season assist record with 8.4 per game. She finished fourth in MVP voting and earned a spot on the All-WNBA First-Team. Her ceiling knows no bounds. Even phenoms cannot get to the top on their own, though.

Indiana president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf has gone to great lengths to surround the franchise cornerstone with talent and experience. She hired former Fever player and 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year Stephanie White to lead the team and then surrounded the already lethal core trio of Clark, Mitchell and Boston with valuable veterans like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson.

In just over a year's time, the Fever have gone from a consistent cellar dweller to a scrappy playoff squad to what appears to be a legitimate contender. Fans desperately want to see this transformation finish taking shape. And if that means Caitlin Clark has to sit out a preseason game or two, then so be it.