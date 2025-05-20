The Indiana Fever are set to take on the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday after winning their season opener 93-58 over the Chicago Sky. Caitlin Clark is expected to play, however, teammate Sophie Cunningham is ruled out for this contest.

Cunningham, who is 28 years old, won't be playing against the Dream as she's ruled out with an ankle injury. It's an injury Cunningham suffered during the preseason, and she is not yet cleared to play for Indiana. So, her regular season debut is going to have to wait.

“Status Report for tonight’s game against the Dream: Sophie Cunningham – Out (right ankle).”

The star guard signed a one-year, $100,000 contract extension with the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason. However, she was eventually traded to the Fever in a four-team deal. She's been a consistent player throughout her career, and Sophie Cunningham is expected to make an impact for Indiana once she returns from injury.

Over the span of six seasons with the Mercury, Cunningham served as a solid starter. During her time in Phoenix, she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the floor and 36.2% from the three-point line. Sophie Cunningham also brings defensive stability to the perimeter, as she has averaged 0.7 steals per game throughout her WNBA tenure.

Sophie Cunningham was one of five key additions made by the Fever in the offseason. Other notable players Indiana acquired include DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, and Sydney Colson, as they were each signed as a free agent. After reaching the playoffs last season for the first time in eight years, the franchise went all out to build around Clark in the hopes of making a deep playoff run this season.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Sophie Cunningham is closing in on a return to the Fever lineup. The club is evaluating the star guard for now and hopes to have her back sooner, rather than later.