Indiana Fever fans can start to breathe a sigh of relief after the team's May 19 practice. Wing Sophie Cunningham was spotted participating in open shoot-around after missing the first game of the 2025 WNBA season against the Chicago Sky, making a promising step toward a potential return to action.

Cunningham was shown making passes and taking 3-point shots with her teammates and gave no sign that she was in pain or taking it easy on her injured right ankle. The Fever are hoping to get the 28-year-old back on the hardwood so she can contribute as a defensive and 3-point threat, which is what the organization wanted out of trading for her.

Head coach Stephanie White explained how the team planned to handle her return when Cunningham initially suffered the injury in preseason.

“She continues to be day-to-day,” White said. “Every 24 hours, she continues to make great progress. It’s a long season, so we want to make sure we’re making the best long-term decisions when it comes to her health and wellness and her ability to produce for our team.”

Cunningham went down during the Fever's final preseason game, an 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream, after landing awkwardly on Rhyne Howard's foot. She exited the game with just five points, two rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes.

Before Indiana traded for the forward this offseason, Cunningham spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury after being selected No. 13 in the 2019 draft.

Fans will be crossing their fingers and waiting to see if Cunningham returns to the court with the team for one of the Fever's next two home-and-home games with the Dream on May 20 and 22.