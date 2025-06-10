The Indiana Fever are lucky to have Caitlin Clark as the leader of the franchise. Clark is currently recovering from a quad injury but she is expected to return to the lineup soon. One of Clark's college teammates shared her first impression of the future superstar in a recent interview.

Valkyries guard Kate Martin shared her hilarious first impression of Caitlin Clark on Bird's Eye View on Tuesday.

“So I had heard about this Caitlin Clark and I was like watching videos of her just like having like 40 points, like averaging a million in high school,” Martin said. “And I was like oh this girl thinks she's going to come here and rule the world you know like whatever. And there she did, came in right away and ruled the world and I was like alright here we go.”

Martin joined the Iowa basketball program in 2018, but was redshirted during her freshman season while she recovered from a high school injury.

Clark first came onto Martin's radar in 2020 when Clark joined the Hawkeyes as a freshman.

Martin grew up in Illinois, so she was not aware that Clark's AAU team was a big deal. That is, until she saw highlights of Clark and the “All Iowa Attack.”

Article Continues Below

Martin was clearly skeptical that Clark would dominate the college basketball scene during her first season. Of course, Martin could not have been more wrong.

Clark ended up scoring 26.6 points per game as a freshman.

Caitlin Clark would go on to become one of the best collegiate athletes in NCAA history. Her crowning achievement was breaking Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. She is now the all-time leading scorer, among both men and women, in NCAA history.

Both Clark and Martin have had success in the WNBA as well. They have even played against each other a few times throughout their young careers.

Clark and Martin will face each other once again when the Fever play the Valkyries on June 19th.