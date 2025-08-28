For the first three seasons of her WNBA career, A’ja Wilson finished a grand total of zero 3-point attempts. For one of the greatest ever scorers in league history, shots from distance are not a regular scoring outlet despite the 29-year-old having developed her distance shooting.

In the 2025 season thus far, Wilson has made a total of 17 3-pointers, and two of those came in the recent 81-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. This was the second time this season that she had two 3-pointers in a game, and Wilson was all jokes about it post-game.

“Don't call me Curry,” she said in the presser per ESPN, referencing Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry.

Well, it won’t be anytime soon that she gets compared to the greatest shooter of all time. However, both of the 3-pointers were crucial. The first came with the scores tied at 48-48 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

Wilson followed it up with another immediately, kickstarting her own 8-0 run that ended with the Aces leading 61-48. She finished with 34 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, which marked the 11th 30-point game for the three-time MVP, one shy of the record.

She also broke the record for the most 30-point games in the WNBA with at least 60% efficiency, as Wilson finished with a 13-of-21 shooting split with 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

“I try to make my workouts and my practices very gamelike, so it's familiar. I can figure out how to get to my spots and be productive for my team. That comes from understanding who I am and where I want to go,” Wilson explained.

The Aces also saw Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray contribute 14 points each, the former doing so off the bench. Jackie Young finished with what was her second triple-double of the season, with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds.

The win took them to 26-14 for the season and made them the 10th team in WNBA history to win 12 consecutive games.