There is only one player in the history of the WNBA to ever win not one, not two, not three, but four Most Valuable Player awards, and it's none other than Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo, who's rumored to be dating Wilson, had nothing but great words for her following her record-breaking MVP win in the 2025 WNBA season.

“Special moment for a special person,” Adebayo said of Wilson, per Zach Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

“To see somebody be the Mount Everest, the Mount Rushmore in their sport is something that you can't take for granted. Being able to give somebody flowers when they're still here to smell them, that was a special moment for me and obviously everybody involved.”

The 29-year-old Wilson was a purely dominant presence for the Aces in the regular season, during which she led the league in scoring with an average of 23.4 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Like Adebayo, Wilson was a force on the glass and in rim protection as well. She grabbed 10.2 boards and swatted away a league-leading 2.3 blocks per game. Those are simply par for the course for the three-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and former WNBA Finals MVP.

With another MVP award in the bag, Wilson has her entire focus now on adding another WNBA ring to her collection. Wilson, who has won two titles with the Aces, will look to lead Las Vegas against the Indiana Fever in a winner-take-all Game 5 in their semifinals series in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs this Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The Aces had a golden opportunity to send Indiana home in Game 4 last Friday, but the Caitlin Clark-less Fever refused to go down, as they scored an 84-72 victory to force a Game 5.