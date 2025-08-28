There is no stopping the Las Vegas Aces right now as they claimed their 12th straight win after beating the Atlanta Dream, 81-75, at Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday.

The Aces improved to 26-14 and moved a game ahead of the Dream for the second spot in the team standings. They are peaking at the right time as they look to avenge their semifinals exit in last year's playoffs, which ended their quest for a third straight title.

With their 12th consecutive victory, the Aces tied the longest streak in franchise history, matching the San Antonio Silver Stars' feat in 2012. The team relocated to Las Vegas in 2018.

A'ja Wilson had monster numbers of 32 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks versus the Dream, while Jackie Young was everywhere with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Young also became the first player in Aces history to have multiple triple-doubles. Jewell Loyd, who has been struggling all season, came off the bench to add 14 points.

After a tight first half, the Aces went berserk in the third quarter, outscoring the Dream, 21-6. Atlanta tried to mount a comeback in the final period, but Las Vegas did enough to hold on to the win and maintain its hot streak.

Wilson said they regrouped at halftime and emphasized playing better defense in the second half.

“They (Dream) have a great team, they have a great big. (Brionna) Jones got off to a great start, and we just had to limit those easy baskets. In the W, and the players that we play against, easy buckets are heartbreakers, because they're so good at what they do. If you can make it difficult just a little bit, you can kind of win and go from there,” said the three-time MVP in a report from Sports Illustrated's Logan Struck.

The Dream made just two of their 16 field goal attempts in the third quarter, including 0-of-7 from long distance. Jones had 19 points and six rebounds for Atlanta.

The Aces will look to set a new franchise record for longest winning streak when they face the Minnesota Lynx on September 4.